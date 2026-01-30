Neighbours reporting drug dealing in the North Laine has led to two men being charged with selling crack and heroin.

Dillano Van Der Bent of Kenilworth Close, Brighton and El-Hadji Lo of Tichbourne Street, Brighton, are both due to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court today.

Patrols were put in place after residents told police about dealing in Over Street and Frederick Gardens.

Officers stopped a 26-year-old local man after seeing him meet with individuals in Over Street. He was arrested after being found in possession of more than 200 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, along with a sum of cash.

A second man, aged 39 and with links to both London and Brighton, was also arrested nearby after being found in possession of crack cocaine.

Following the arrests, officers searched an address in Tichbourne Street, where further quantities of crack cocaine and heroin were recovered.

The two men have both been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.