A beautician and a shop worker, both from Brighton, have been banned from the road after being arrested during the annual Christmas crackdown on drink and drug driving.

Sussex Police said that the pair were among the latest 15 people to have been disqualified from driving after their arrest last month.

Korina Pagkali, 35, a beautician, of Richmond Terrace, Brighton, was arrested in Ditchling Road, Brighton, on Tuesday 2 December, after she jumped a traffic light in a black Peugeot.

She was charged with driving with 41 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, failing to obey traffic lights and failing to comply with a traffic sign. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 15 January, she was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £240 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £96 victim surcharge.

Jamie Cornwall, 40, a shop assistant, of Ashdown Avenue, Saltdean, was arrested in Crowhurst Road, Hollingbury, on Tuesday 2 December and charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 15 January, he was banned from driving for four years.

He was ordered to undergo a four-month alcohol abstinence requirement and pay £85 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

Among the other cases was a teenage drink driver who walked away from the wreckage of his crashed car having had a “very lucky” escape.

He was arrested when police were called to a report of an overturned Vauxhall Corsa on the A27 at Tangmere at about 5am on Friday 12 December.

The driver and sole occupant identified himself as 18-year-old Oliver Durrant, a rail worker, of St Winifred’s Close, Bognor.

He was checked over at the scene by paramedics who said that he was “very lucky” not to have killed or seriously injured himself or anyone else.

Durrant admitted that he “shouldn’t have driven” and, in his police interview, he disclosed that he had been driving home from a night out in Chichester having had several alcoholic drinks.

He was breathalysed and found to have 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

He was charged with drink driving and appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 13 January.

He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £140 victim surcharge.