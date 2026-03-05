Councillors raised concerns about the lack of affordable housing in a block of nine flats as they granted planning permission for the £5 million scheme.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee voted to approve the plan for flats at 95 Marine Drive, Rottingdean, yesterday (Wednesday 4 March) by seven votes to three.

The application, which is still subject to a legal agreement being finalised, would mean the demolition of a detached house.

The house would be replaced by a four-storey block containing seven two-bedroom flats and two three-bedroom flats.

Neighbours Roger Hanlon and Danny Tobin, who live behind the coast road house, spoke against the application in a meeting at Hove Town Hall.

Mr Hanlon said: “From all points of view, this proposed building is completely overwhelming.

“We’ve always realised and understood the likelihood of development behind us. What is hoped for is a design of reasonable proportions.”

Mr Tobin said: “Giving permission for these plans will be normalising this kind of planning of large-scale multiple occupancy (buildings), not based on the size and dimensions of the existing building.”

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh said that the application did not comply with the policies set out in either the Rottingdean Plan or Brighton and Hove City Council’s City Plan.

Councillor Fishleigh raised concerns that there would be no affordable housing element to the scheme.

She said: “What is the point of having planning policies if you allow developers to ignore them.

“This application is contrary to the affordable housing policy in our city’s plan and there will be a viability assessment but the affordable (housing) should be built in right at the start.”

The plans were originally by Poole-based Fortitudo but the project has been taken over by Bournemouth-based Shamrock Land Developments Limited.

Company director Rory Ellacott, 24, said that, although the scheme could not support affordable housing, this did not mean that it was not a viable development.

Mr Ellacott said: “A viability appraisal has been prepared by a chartered surveyor and that appraisal has been independently reviewed by the district valuer on behalf of the council who agrees that the scheme cannot support policy-compliant affordable housing at this time.

“A viability review mechanism has been agreed to ensure, should circumstances improve, additional contributions can be secured.”

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald voted against the scheme, saying that it was “wide, ugly and boring”.

She said: “There’s no affordable (housing). There’s overlooking for the neighbours, especially at the back.

“In 2017 there was (a plan for) a three-storey building with four flats. I think this is an overdevelopment.”

Green councillor Sue Shanks also voted against the scheme, raising concerns about the lack of an affordable element.

She said: “I have this thing with affordable housing. I think if you can’t build sustainably nine homes, then you just have to go up.

“I understand the arguments on affordable housing. I just don’t agree with them.”

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Mark Earthey voted against the application. He said: “It makes a nonsense of the Rottingdean Neighbourhood Plan.

“Also, the buildings on either side pre-date the neighbourhood plan so this could be the thin end of the wedge so I’ll be voting against it.

Labour councillor Joy Robinson said that the proposed design looked similar to the design of the buildings on either side – and she voted in favour.

She said: “I’m not happy with the situation regarding affordable housing but I understand the reasons why.

“Where we are in this development is getting eight more properties than we currently have.”