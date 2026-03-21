Magistrates have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man charged with burglary who failed to turn up for an appearance.

And now police have published an appeal for the public’s help to find the man.

Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for Durt Cavaco, 48, who is wanted for failing to appear in court in relation to a burglary charge.

“Durt is known to frequent the Portslade area.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250118511.”

Cavaco, of Stonery Close, Portslade, faces a charge of stealing a number of items including two gold chains in a burglary at a detached Edwardian house believed to be worth £3.7 million in Pitt Lane, Hurstpierpoint, last June.

At a court appearance a week before Christmas, Cavaco indicated that he would plead guilty to the offence.

He was due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 6 March but Chandula Dassanayake, prosecuting, told the bench that he was not present.

The justices issued a warrant for his arrest, not backed for bail.