Police are hunting a man who is alleged to have breached the conditions of his licence on release from prison.

Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Ted Smith, 23, who is wanted for failing to comply with the requirements of his licence conditions.

“Ted is described as having short fair hair.

“He is known to frequent Brighton, Worthing, Horley, Crawley and Burgess Hill.

“Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but to dial 999 immediately, quoting reference 47260032129.”

The police did not say whether he was regarded dangerous or not.

But he has appeared before the courts in recent years charged with having an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Smith has lived at addresses in Temple Grove and London Road, both in Burgess Hill.