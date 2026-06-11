A pensioner has been given a six-year sentence for stalking three women – and a 10-year restraining order.

Geoffrey Lower, 76, of Stanmer Villas, Brighton, admitted three charges of stalking at Lewes Crown Court earlier this year.

He was jailed at the same court a fortnight ago and made the subject of a restraining order there yesterday (Wednesday 10 June).

Florence Odongo, prosecuting, said that Lower made unwanted and unwelcome advances to a neighbour in Stanmer Villas, sending her flowers, turning up with wine and posting letters through her door.

Lower told her that he wanted to sleep with her and would loiter outside her home.

She said that she felt as though she was being watched all the time and has since moved house.

He met the two other women as a direct result of his arrest. Lower told one of them that she was playing with his heart.

They received numerous missed calls and voicemails, some sexually graphic, with Lower saying on one occasion that he wanted to “hear your voice” and he wanted to “torment” her.

He also told one of the women that he wanted to get things off his chest about his previous experiences with women.

Jordan Franks, defending, said that a psychiatric report had, in part, blamed Lower’s drinking.

Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, imposed a six-year extended sentence made up of three years’ custody and another three years on licence.

Lower would be expected to serve at least two thirds of the three-year custodial sentence – minus five months spent in custody on remand. When freed, he would remain on licence until six years has elapsed.

Yesterday, Judge Mark Van Der Zwart imposed a 10-year restraining order to prevent Lower from contacting two of the women.

Sussex Police said that he had “terrified his three victims by sending multiple, graphic messages, leaving them voicemails and turning up at their homes between March and December 2025”.

The force said: “During police interviews, Lower claimed he thought the women – aged 24, 35 and 51 – were interested in a relationship with him.

“Some of Lower’s victims were women who worked for agencies assigned to support him after prior stalking offences.

“One victim had to start working from home because she feared Lower would turn up at her place of work.

“The incidents were reported to Sussex Police. Lower was arrested and subsequently charged with three offences of stalking causing serious alarm or distress.

“The women have all been supported by specialist officers.

“He pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court to all charges and on Wednesday 27 May was sentenced to six years.”

As well as the 10-year restraining order, Lower has made subject to a “stalking protection order” to try to prevent a repeat of his behaviour.

Detective Sergeant Kerri Bartup said: “I would like to thank the victims for coming forward and supporting this investigation.

“We know that it takes courage to do so especially when, for two of the victims, the behaviour they have been subject to was as a result of their professional roles.

“The sentence and orders imposed on the offender highlight the impact this has had on each of their lives.

“Nobody should have to suffer stalking behaviours in their personal or professional lives and our message to any victims of stalking behaviour is to report to us as soon as possible.

“Sussex Police take all reports of stalking seriously. We will investigate and do all we can to keep you safe.

“If you believe you are being subject to behaviours that could amount to stalking, please report online, call 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.”