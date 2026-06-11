Sussex ranks among the worst catfishing hotspots in the country, with dating scams netting more than £4.2 million in a single year.

Among those targeted, 40 per cent ended up losing money, according to new research, with the total sum nationally topping £102 million in the year to April.

The £4.2 million loss in Sussex was the fourth highest total, according to Action Fraud figures. Only Humberside, the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley recorded more.

Sussex had the eighth most cases, with 359, and the eighth most per million people, with 204, as well as the eighth highest average loss per scam – £11,751.

Online broker experts BrokerChooser analysed the Action Fraud data to find out where the highest number of dating scam cases were being recorded.

The financial website said that searches for “am I being catfished” soared by 250 per cent over the past week alone.

Adam Nasli, head broker analyst at BrokerChooser, said: “Almost every romance scam we look at eventually pivots to the same place – a ‘private’ trading platform or crypto opportunity that the person you’ve fallen for swears made them money.

“Here’s the test that cuts through the emotion: any genuine investment is accessible through an FCA-regulated broker you can find and verify for yourself.

“If the only way in is a link from someone you met online, that exclusivity isn’t a perk – it’s the scam.

“Legitimate platforms welcome scrutiny. Fraudsters need you to trust a person instead of checking the regulator’s register.”

Earlier this year, the Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne, said: “Anyone can experience this type of fraud and it’s on the rise.

“Victim Support Sussex has seen a 5.5 per cent increase in romance fraud referrals from Sussex Police in the past year, up from 310 referrals in January to December 2024 to 327 referrals in January to December 2025.

“Romance fraud is particularly cruel and … victims are left emotionally and financially devastated, grieving for a relationship they believed was genuine and loving.

“Far too many victims suffer in silence, unsure where to turn after such a profound breach of trust. That’s why Victim Support’s specialist fraud caseworkers are so crucial in Sussex.

“They offer the time, expertise and compassion needed to help victims rebuild their confidence, navigate complex financial issues and start to recover from what is often a deeply traumatic experience. Their support is genuinely life‑changing.”

In a case study published by Sussex Police, a woman spent more than £50,000 on a man who went on to claim that he had terminal cancer before faking his own death.

The force added that victims of fraud could report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101.

Mr Nasli said that anyone who tried online dating should also look out for other warning signs.

They start talking about money surprisingly early.

One of the biggest red flags is when someone you’ve only just met online starts talking about making money. The conversation might shift from shared interests to explaining how they ‘supplement income’ with crypto, stocks or forex trading. They’ll volunteer screenshots of impressive profits without you asking or talk about opportunities that have changed their life. The goal is to make you curious and build trust in their expertise. But remember – screenshots of profits and claims of insider knowledge are now very easy to fake with AI.

They tell you to trust them instead of doing your own research.

A scammer’s worst enemy is an informed victim. Scammers want to control the information you see. They may claim an investment platform is exclusive, private or misunderstood and tell you not to trust what you read online. Legitimate investments and financial platforms can stand up to scrutiny. Before investing a penny, always search independently for reviews, warnings and regulatory information.

They create pressure to act fast.

Scammers want you to act before you’ve had time to think and romance scammers often embed this in a personal narrative. The urgency is deliberate because they don’t want you slowing down and asking questions. Any genuine investment opportunity will still be there tomorrow. If someone insists you must act immediately, treat that as a warning sign.

Small wins are part of the trap.

Many victims don’t lose money straight away. Instead, scammers may allow them to see small profits or even make a small withdrawal initially to build confidence before asking for larger amounts once the victim is emotionally invested. Victims are then told they need to pay extra fees, taxes or charges to unlock their money, only to discover they can’t access any of it.