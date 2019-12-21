Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Sheffield United 1

Albion trail Sheffield United by an Oli McBurnie goal which deflected in off the post.

He had a goal ruled out by VAR 15 minutes earlier.

Albion also had a goal ruled out by VAR when Neal Maupay put the ball in from close range after Blades keeper Dean Henderson had denied Martin Montoya and Aaron Mooy.

Many Albion fans will hope to see second half changes with Leandro Trossard and Adam Webster potentially being the sacrifices.