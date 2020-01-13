brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Wind and rain warnings issued as Storm Brendan set to hit south coast tomorrow

Posted On 13 Jan 2020 at 11:45 am
Severe weather warnings for wind and rain have been issued as Storm Brendan approaches the south coast.

Heavy rain and winds with gusts of up to 70mph are expected to hit the UK from 1pm tomorrow afternoon until 9am on Wednesday.

The Met Office forecast predicts downpours from midday in Brighton, with gusts building up to 58mph developing from 2pm until the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The yellow be aware warning for rain, issued this morning, says: “Outbreaks of rain will develop on Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday morning.

“The rain will be heavy at times, especially on hills. Many places will see 15 to 25 mm of rainfall with some places perhaps seeing 30 to 40 mm.

“This rain falling onto already very wet ground will likely lead to some localised flooding.”

The yellow warning for wind says: “Southwesterly winds are expected to strengthen across much of England and Wales during Tuesday afternoon and evening.

“Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected quite widely inland, with exposed coasts and hills having gusts of around 60 mph, perhaps locally 70 mph. Heavy rain may be an additional hazard in places.

“Winds will ease from the west during Tuesday night.”

