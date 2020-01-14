Firefighters called to microwave fire

A faulty microwave sparked a fire in a Brighton kitchen yesterday afternoon.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has issued a microwave fire safety warning following a small fire in Stafford Road.

Crews were called to the Prestonville road at 1.54pm when the fire started while food was being cooked.

No action was required but a home safety visit was given to the resident.

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “This incident shows that fires can affect any of us at any time and we do need to be extra vigilant of anything that might start fires in our own homes, such as electrical equipment and naked flames.”