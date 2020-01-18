Previous Story
Fire investigation under way after blaze at flat in Hove
Posted On 18 Jan 2020 at 6:34 pm
A fire investigation is under way after a blaze damaged a first floor flat in a busy Hove shopping street this afternoon (Saturday 18 January).
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that three fire engines were sent to Blatchington Road, Hove, just after 1.30pm.
They were from Hove and Preston Circus in Brighton.
A man who had been in the property was handed to the care of paramedics.
The fire was quickly under control and the incident was over shortly before 3pm.
