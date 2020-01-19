Brighton to lose another concert venue?

It is with sadness that we have to report the imminent possible closure of another established Brighton concert venue. A number of hours ago, we were made aware that the popular Richmond Bar and the above backpackers Home Brighton are to shut their doors.

The announcement was posted on the venues Facebook page and reads…

“The Richmond and Home brighton is sadly closing for business. We are seeking a new owner who will continue the music venue and community that has been built up . The bar will be open Friday 17 th and Saturday 18 th January . Then we will be taking a break.

Everyone and we mean promoters , ex-staff, artists and all the guests who has been involved in the last three years are welcome to have a goodbye drink.

Many thanks for supporting us over the years and we are as gutted as you to be closing the doors…

If you think you can be the next venue, bar owner get in touch to info@therichnondbar.co.uk. We are looking for a quick sale so that all the events booked in can continue.

The Richmond team”

In June 2016 the venue was also facing closure, but it was taken on by an entrepreneur who had been to the Pressure Point in its good old days. This was one of its previous guises. The entrepreneur was determined to bring it back to life and renovations were made and the bar reopened in March 2017.

During its time, many bands have performed in the distinctive building, including The Verve (8th July 1992), Inspiral Carpets (23rd August 1988), and Nick Cave’s famed The Birthday Party (8th June 1981), to name just three.

Further reading on the fascinating history of the building can currently be found at https://therichmondbar.co.uk/about/history/