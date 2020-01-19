Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager dies aged 88

Former Brighton and Hove Albion coach George Petchey has died at the age of 88.

Petchey briefly took over as manager when Chris Cattlin was sacked towards the end of the 1985-86 season when Brighton were in the old Second Division – now the Championship.

After a couple of outings as a player at West Ham United, Petchey joined Queen’s Park Rangers where he was a wing half.

He made his debut for QPR – the club where he spent most of his playing career – in a match against Brighton in August 1953.

He suffered a serious eye injury which ended his playing career in 1965.

Petchey was born in Whitechapel in 1931 and played 400 league games for West Ham, QPR and Crystal Palace, scoring 34 goals.

He managed Leyton Orient and Millwall and later worked in coaching and scouting roles for Brighton, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

His funeral took place in Brighton on Wednesday (15 January).