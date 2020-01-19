Murder suspect bailed by police investigating death of woman who fell from Hove flats

Police have bailed a man who was arrested after a Brighton woman fell to her death from the seventh floor of a block of flats in Hove yesterday (Saturday 18 January).

Sussex Police said this evening: “A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman in Hove has been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

“At 5.53am on Saturday (18 January) police were called to Clarendon House, Clarendon Road, Hove, after Nicola Redman, 33, of Monument View, Brighton, had been found on the ground outside the flats, having fallen from the 7th floor.

“She was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

“The death is being investigated by detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team and a 52-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday morning on suspicion of murder, was released on police bail on Sunday evening (19 January) until (Thursday) 13 February while the investigation continues.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Chapman said: “We appreciate the understanding and co-operation of local residents and Nicola’s family as we continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this tragic death.”

The family of Miss Redman, a mother of two, paid tribute to her earlier today.

Sussex Police added: “The two people were known to each other and this incident has also been notified to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) for their consideration in view of recent police contact with them.”