Hove man arrested after police officer suffers racist attack in Brighton

A man from Hove has been arrested after a police officer suffered a racist attack in Brighton yesterday.

Sussex Police said: “A man has been arrested following a racially aggravated assault on a police officer in Brighton and Hove.

“Officers were called to Eastern Road, Brighton, around 6am on Saturday (25 January) to a report of a man damaging a taxi.

“On arrival the suspect assaulted the taxi driver and then racially abused and punched the police officer in the face.

“A 37-year-old man from Hove was arrested on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated harassment with fear of violence, assault by beating of an emergency worker, assaulting a person thereby causing them actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

“He has since been released under investigation and passed into the care of medical staff while the investigation is ongoing.”

Chief Inspector Rachel Swinney said: “Our officers are not just police officers they are also part of the community. They will often go above and beyond to protect and serve the public.

“Our officers and staff come from many different backgrounds – they are mothers, fathers, carers, best friends and loved ones – and they do not deserve to be abused and assaulted in the line of duty.

“We won’t tolerate this behaviour and I would like to send a clear message to those who act in this way that you will face the full force of the law.

“Our officers show courage and dedication every day when carrying out their duties and this is something we, as a community, must recognise.”