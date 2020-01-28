Five arrests after men seen with knives



Four men and a woman have been arrested after a brawl in Moulsecoomb.

The fight broke out at about 9pm last night in Chailey Road when police were called a verbal spat at a house.

Two men were also seen walking with knives.

Police attended and swiftly arrested five people – four males and one female, all from Brighton – on suspicion of affray.

Two of the men were additionally arrested for being in possession of a bladed article. All five remain in custody at this stage, while enquiries continue.

Two knives were recovered from the scene and seized by police.

Prevention officers will be carrying out additional patrols in the area over the next few days to identify any signs of crime and anti-social behaviour, and to address any concerns from nearby residents.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1365 of 27/01.