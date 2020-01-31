brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Council repairs van in high speed police chase

Posted On 31 Jan 2020
Picture of NPAS Redhill by PC John Winter/Sussex Police


The police helicopter was scrambled when a council repairs van failed to stop by The Level and was chased all the way to Whitehawk by police.

The van, owned by council contractor Mears Group, was taken from Richmond Terrace just after 9am on Wednesday.

It was chased at high speed through Brighton, including Sunderland Road, Freshfield Road and Evelyn Terrace, until the driver finally stopped in Whitehawk Road and fled.

A spokesman for Mears Group said: “This case is currently under investigation and we have offered our full co-operation to Sussex Police.

“Mears takes all traffic or any safety issues extremely seriously and we hold our employees to a very high standard.

“Whilst the police are investigating it would be inappropriate to comment on the individual.”

Police officers, assisted by the police helicopter, conducted an area search but the suspect was not found.

Anyone who noticed anyone acting suspiciously in this area at this time should report information online or call 101 quoting reference 247 of 29/01.

