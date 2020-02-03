Previous Story
Glenn Murray extends Albion contract as he closes in on Tommy Cook’s record.
Posted On 03 Feb 2020 at 11:23 am
Comment: 0
Glenn Murray who first signed for Brighton & Hove Albion in 2008 has extended his stay at the club until July 2021.
It is exactly twelve years and one day since Murray made his Albion debut against Crewe Alexandra at Withdean, in which he scored twice. He has since taken his tally to 110 Albion goals in all competitions.
Tommy Cook who played for Albion in the 1920’s scored 123 times and gained one England cap whilst an Albion player. Cook was also a prolific cricketer.
Albion boss Graham said , “I’m delighted Glenn’s agreed this new contract, and it’s one he deserves. He’s got it because of what he can bring to the team and squad.
“Everyone knows what Glenn brings to the club, and he’s an important member of the squad — on and off the pitch — and he showed that in abundance on Saturday at West Ham.
“I’ve always said he’s got a big part to play here. He’s happy and settled, he loves this club, and he’s been the ultimate professional on and off the pitch. He’s keeps himself in fantastic shape and that takes great dedication.”
Murray’s rise from non-league football to the top flight is well documented, having played for Workington Reds, Wilmington Hammerheads in the US, Barrow and Carlisle United in the Conference.
He continued to work his way up the leagues via Stockport County, and he first joined Albion in 2008, when Dean Wilkins signed him from Rochdale. During that first spell he helped Albion win the League One title in 2011, before departing that summer.
He returned to the club in 2016, having played for Crystal Palace, Reading and AFC Bournemouth, and scored 23 goals in his first season back as the club won promotion to the Premier League.
He hit 14 goals in Albion’s first-ever Premier League season, and 15 last season took him past 100 goals for the club and made him the club’s post-war record goalscorer.
