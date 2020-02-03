Glenn Murray extends Albion contract as he closes in on Tommy Cook’s record.

Glenn Murray who first signed for Brighton & Hove Albion in 2008 has extended his stay at the club until July 2021.

It is exactly twelve years and one day since Murray made his Albion debut against Crewe Alexandra at Withdean, in which he scored twice. He has since taken his tally to 110 Albion goals in all competitions.

Tommy Cook who played for Albion in the 1920’s scored 123 times and gained one England cap whilst an Albion player. Cook was also a prolific cricketer.

Albion boss Graham said , “I’m delighted Glenn’s agreed this new contract, and it’s one he deserves. He’s got it because of what he can bring to the team and squad.