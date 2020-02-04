Age UK Brighton launches pole dancing classes



Pole dancing lessons are being introduced by Age UK Brighton and Hove as it launches a new timetable of exercise classes, activities and social groups.

The pole fitness class will be offered alongside more traditional classes such as knitting and bridge for the over-50s.

The classes have already been running in Bognor by Age UK West Sussex, which merged with the Brighton and Hove service last year.

Bognor resident Jeni, 72, said: “Pole Fitness gives me exercise, helps me with balance and makes me feel younger! I can also go and tell my granddaughter I’ve been pole dancing – I’d highly recommend it!”

Development manager Rowan Hillier said: “We’re delighted to offer such a wide range of activities now. From more traditional coffee mornings, chess and knitting, to computing, drama, dancing, massage and pole fitness!

“I’d encourage people in their 50s and 60s to take a look at what we offer, as there’s something for everyone. We’re here to help people make the most of life, by staying active, socialising, learning a new skill or just having fun. Why not give something new a go this year?”

Described as ‘pilates on a pole’, the Pole Fitness Class is offering a free taster session on Thursday February 6 between 11 – 12am at the Pole Lab in Fonthill Road, Hove. The full six week course begins on February 20, also at the Pole Lab.

Most activities are held at the Prestonville Road centre in Seven Dials, although some are located around Brighton and Hove.

The new timetable is available at www.ageuk.org.uk/brightonandhove or for a hard copy, pop in to Age UK Brighton and Hove at 29-31 Prestonville Road.

For more information, call Age UK Brighton and Hove on 01273 720 603.