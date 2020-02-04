Roast chicken joint granted licence to sell alcohol

A new takeaway opening in Brighton has permission to sell bottles of wine and craft beer and ale.

Roasthost, in the Seven Dials area of Dyke Road, has been granted a premises licence to sell alcohol by Brighton and Hove City Council.

The licence conditions include signs in the premises telling customers that alcohol can only be sold with a substantial takeaway food order.

The takeaway is in a part of Brighton and Hove that has been designated a “special stress area” where the council has adopted a tougher policy on licensing.

A council licensing panel consisting of three councillors – Jackie O’Quinn, Marianna Ebel and Dee Simson – said: “The panel are aware that the application is within the special stress area.

“However, the panel considered that the premises was a different type of operation and that the conditions agreed were appropriate to promote the licensing objectives and met the requirements of the police as responsible authority.

“The panel had confidence that the applicants had the experience and ability to run the premises in a responsible way and promote the licensing objectives.”

Roasthost owners Glen Halsey and Michael Matthews agreed to limit alcohol sales to walk-in customers and agreed not to sell drinks with food orders for delivery.

The licensed hours are from noon to 9pm on Wednesday to Saturday and noon to 7pm on Sundays.

The owners plan to serve rotisserie chicken with roast potatoes and side dishes such as coleslaw during the week and full roast dinners on a Sunday, with vegetables and Yorkshire puddings.