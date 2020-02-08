Man attacked in centre of Brighton

A man has been attacked in the centre of Brighton, near the Prince Regent swimming pool.

An area between North Road and the public baths was cordoned off earlier today (Saturday 8 February).

Sussex Police said: “We responded to reports of an assault in Barrack Yard, Brighton. Inquiries are continuing.

“If anyone has information, please contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 600 of 08/02.”

A contributor to the Sussex Homeless Support Facebook page said: “A homeless man has been badly attacked behind Prince Regent pool. Police have cordoned off the area.

“I have heard they are looking for another homeless man.

“I heard shouting earlier. It looks serious and I can’t get an answer on how bad it is. Worried about my friends who live there in tents.”

Homeless campaigner Jim Deans responded: “One of the homeless got beat up this week and broke his arm.”

He said that an emergency shelter would be open tonight, with stormy winds and rain forecast.

The severe weather emergency protocol (SWEP) shelter is due to open at Brighton Town Hall at 7pm.

It will be open again tomorrow (Sunday 9 February).

Anyone with concerns about someone trying to sleep on the streets can call 07793 024862 to speak to a member of the SWEP duty team once the shelter has opened.