Brighton pub says it’s business as usual after car crash causes gas leak

A Brighton pub said that it was business as usual after a car crash damaged a gas main just yards away last night (Friday 14 February).

Work was under way this morning to repair the property in Bedford Place, on the corner of Bedford Square.

Meanwhile, the Lion and Lobster pub, also in Bedford Place, on the corner of Sillwood Street, was very much open for business.

It was initially suggested that the pub was evacuated like some of the properties closest to the ruptured gas main.

But a staff member said that customers had been asked to stay inside last night after the crash as a strong smell of gas filled the street.