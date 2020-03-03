Councillors back plan to turn old school into social workers’ base

A school looks likely to become a base for social workers subject to approval from the government.

About 150 social workers are expected to be based at the old Portslade Aldridge Community Academy (PACA) VI form site, in High Street, Portslade

The site was most recently used by the King’s School which has new premises in Hangleton Way, Hove.

Brighton and Hove City Council carried out a consultation about the changes.

Councillors were told that the nine school closest to the site expressed “no desire” to use its playing fields.

Labour councillor John Allcock, who chairs the council’s Children, Young People and Skills Committee, said today (Monday 2 March) that the schools said they had adequate playing fields on their own sites or would have issues reaching the Portslade site.

Members of the public raised some concerns about the new use for the old school buildings on the corner of Mile Oak Road and High Street although a public consultation held at Portslade Town Hall was attended by just four people.

More than 20 responses were received as part of the consultation, with 14 people supporting the move and 10 opposing it.

Opponents were mostly concerned about traffic and parking, with the proposed influx of extra workers.

Councillor Allcock said: “These are matters that should properly be considered as part of the planning process and not as part of the application to the Secretary of State for Education

“Having considered the responses to the consultation I am happy to proceed with the application to the Secretary of State for Education (Gavin Williamson) to change the use of the Portslade sixth form land and buildings.

“The necessary application forms will now be prepared and submitted accordingly.”