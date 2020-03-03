Mock up chemical incident due to be staged at the Amex



Emergency services will be testing their skills during a simulated chemical incident at the Amex on Thursday.

Blues and twos are likely to surround the football stadium during a mocked-up match day scenario.

It will involve safeguarding volunteers who are acting as match spectators – and police say the public won’t be able to watch.

Members of East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, West Sussex Fire & Rescue, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Sussex Police, British Transport Police as well as the Environment Agency and Public Health England Air Quality Cell service, staff from the football club (BHAFC) and Network Rail will take part in an exercise, organised by the Sussex Resilience Forum.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Mark Andrews, vice chair of the Sussex Resilience Forum, said: “Thursday morning’s exercise will allow us to test emergency protocols, learning and use of chemical detection equipment in our response.

“We appreciate the support of the Albion football club in providing the venue for this exercise, which will lead to a further exercise in relation to the incident involving more partners in a few months.”

The Sussex Resilience Forum ensures its partners are prepared and arrangements are in place to deal with major incidents across the county.