Man jailed for attacking two Brighton police officers

A man has been jailed for attacking two Brighton police officers as they tried to arrest him.

Mark Hussein, 35, pleaded guilty to attacking Sergeant Daren Egan and PC Andrew Newman and has also been ordered to pay £500 compensation to Sergeant Egan and £100 to PC Newman.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court, Hussein, of no fixed address, was jailed for 10 weeks for two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He was in breach of a suspended sentence for carrying a weapon – a knuckleduster – and failing to provide a specimen for analysis when stopped while driving along the A23 in Brighton.

The bench activated the sentence – for a year in total.

Hussein was spotted acting suspiciously in East Street, Brighton, on Tuesday (3 March) by two officers who stopped him. He is believed to have had cocaine with him.

Sussex Police said: “He ran off and tried to climb on to the roof of a building.

“As they went to arrest him, he became violent and resisted (arrest), assaulting the two officers, one of whom suffered an injury to his leg and concussion.

“They managed to arrest him and found a bag of suspected class A drugs and drugs paraphernalia next to him.

“The injured officer was taken to hospital for treatment and is recovering at home.”

After Hussein was jailed yesterday (Wednesday 4 March) Chief Inspector Rachel Swinney said: “Our officers are not just police officers they are also part of the community.

“They will often go above and beyond to protect and serve the public.

“Our officers and staff come from many different backgrounds – they are mothers, fathers, carers, best friends and loved ones – and they do not deserve to be abused and assaulted in the line of duty.

“We won’t tolerate this behaviour and I would like to send a clear message to those who act in this way that you will face the full force of the law.

“Our officers show courage and dedication every day when carrying out their duties and this is something we, as a community, must recognise.”