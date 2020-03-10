Flasher jailed after shouting at judge from the dock

A flasher who masturbated in front of passers by at Churchill Square has been jailed after being aggressive to the judge.

Bogdan Stelea, 34, exposed himself shortly after midnight on 3 November last year. Police were called and he was arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency.

After he was charged, he pleaded not guilty at Brighton Magistrates Court on 16 December – but failed to turn up to his trial on 11 February and was convicted in his absence.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was hauled before district judge Amanda Kelly at Brighton Magistrates Court on 13 February.

But despite it being a low level offence, he was so aggressive towards her he landed himself a 14 day prison sentence.

Sentencing, Ms Kelly said: “The defendant’s demeanour was aggressive in the court room such that there was no possibility of exploring a community penalty for the offence given his hostile response.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a report of a man exposing his genitals on North Street, Brighton at 12.20am on 3 November.

“Bogdan Marian Stelea, 34, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency and released under investigation.

“After further evidence was obtained, he was re-arrested and charged with the offence.

“Stelea was found guilty and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122 and sentenced to 14 days in custody.”