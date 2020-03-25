Previous Story
Burglary today at Brighton music venue
Posted On 25 Mar 2020 at 6:47 pm
The Concorde 2 music venue on Madeira Drive, Brighton was broken into this morning. The thief arrived on a pushbike and smashed one of the glass panels on the entrance door, entered the lobby area and stole an iPad and made off with it.
The whole event has been captured on their CCTV. Watch the video footage HERE.
If you have any information, please contact Sussex Police immediately by calling 101. Thank you.
