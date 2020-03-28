brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton hospitals restrict visiting to reduce coronavirus risks

Posted On 28 Mar 2020
Visiting patients in hospital has been restricted by bosses at the NHS trust that runs the Royal Sussex, the Royal Alex and the Sussex Eye Hospital.

Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust said: “We have made the difficult, but essential, decision to restrict visiting throughout our hospitals.

“Please read our visitors page before coming to the hospital.”

https://www.bsuh.nhs.uk/your-visit/visiting/

The changes, made in response to covid-19 – coronavirus – took effect yesterday (Friday 27 March).

The trust, BSUH, said: “The only visitors who will be allowed in our hospitals will be

  • A single birth partner for a woman in labour – please refer to the maternity site for further information about visiting and appointments
  • A single parent for a child in paediatrics
  • Carers with a carer’s passport or a carer’s card
  • Visitors for an end of life patient. To ensure compassion whilst delivering safe care, the number of visitors permitted at this time will be at the ward manager’s discretion

“We know this a worrying time and we will make every effort to help patients stay connected with the people who matter most to them.”

The trust added: “In children’s units only one parent/carer is permitted, no siblings.

“Two parents are permitted in our neonatal units. No other visitors are permitted – see the neonatal site for more information.

“If there are exceptional circumstances, please contact the ward area and discuss with the ward manager.”

And the trust added the usual NHS line for those with the symptoms of coronavirus: “If you have symptoms – a new continuous cough or a high temperature (above 37.8 degrees) – please stay at home and follow the Public Health England guidance for staying at home for more information.

“Please do not come to A&E (accident and emergency).”

A further 2,546 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK, with 33 still in Brighton and Hove, 110 in West Sussex and 43 in East Sussex, making 186 across Sussex as a whole.

The death toll has risen by 260 – the biggest daily increase so far – to more than a thousand.

Public Health England said: “As of 9am on (Saturday) 28 March, a total of 120,776 people have been tested, of which 103,687 were confirmed negative and 17,089 were confirmed positive.

“As of 5pm on (Friday) 27 March, 1,019 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (covid-19) have died.”

