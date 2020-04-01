Breaking: Armed police swoop on Hangleton Park https://t.co/zbQma0BYQ3 pic.twitter.com/Uu2R459HEA — Jo Wadsworth (@BrightonNewsJo) April 1, 2020

Armed police are responding to an incident at a park in Hangleton this morning.

Officers with guns and several firefighters are currently at Hangleton Park and Hardwick Road.

The police helicopter has also been spotted above Toads Hole Valley and Hove Park this morning.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue said they are responding to a police incident. Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

Buses are being diverted as the incident unfolds.

⚠️ ONGOING POLICE MATTER – Hardwick Road is closed. #BH5 & #BH5A's terminating at West Blatchington School- divert via Hangleton Way and Poplar Ave. #BH5B's terminating at Hangleton Way- divert via Poynings Dr, Burwash Rd, High Park Ave, Lark Hill, Poplar Ave and Hangleton Way ⚠️ — B&H Buses (@BrightonHoveBus) April 1, 2020

More as we get it.