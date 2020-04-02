Limit of 12 mourners at crematorium funerals during coronavirus outbreak

Just 12 people are now allowed to attend funerals at the city’s council-run chapels following new Government guidance for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

People are also being asked to avoid cemeteries unless they are attending a funeral or visiting a grave.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s is also asking that only immediate family attend funerals held at the three chapels at Woodvale Crematorium off Lewes Road.

Brighton and Hove City Council says it has seen a rise in the number of people using cemetery grounds for exercising and dog walking.

But it is now asking people to leave these areas for mourning and remembrance.

Councillor Dan Yates, lead councillor for life events services, said: “Please be respectful to people coming to cemeteries to mourn the loss of loved ones who have died. The grounds are a place for contemplation and remembrance.

“It is understandable that residents living near the cemeteries have been choosing to visit as this is in line with the guidelines to stay near to home when going outside. But we ask that everyone considers going to open spaces in the city that are not primarily places of mourning.

“If possible, do not come into the cemetery grounds. Please give priority to those who come to mourn.”