Missing Brighton girl, 14, found safe
Posted On 04 Apr 2020 at 11:39 am
A 14-year-old girl from Brighton has been found safe, having been missing for four days.
Sussex Police said this morning (Saturday 4 April): “Missing teenager Aaliyah Dahir has been found safe.
“The 14-year-old was located by officers in Brighton on Friday 3 April.
“Thank you for your concerns.”
