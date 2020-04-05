brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Charity switches 10k to ‘10 Stay’ after cancelling key fundraiser over coronavirus

Posted On 05 Apr 2020 at 12:52 pm
A charity which supports people with severe disabilities across Sussex has been forced to cancel one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

But Chailey Heritage Foundation is overcoming the postponement of its popular Focus 10k event by setting up a new online campaign, sponsored by the Focus Group, based in Ham Road, Shoreham.

Chailey Heritage supports people across Brighton and also has strong links with the city’s business community.

Last Christmas it welcomed cast members from the Brighton Family Panto to its HQ at North Chailey near Lewes where they met some of its students who were staging their own production.

The charity was due to hold its popular Focus 10k event on Sunday 31 May at Borde Hill Garden on the outskirts of Haywards Heath but it has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Now the charity has launched Focus 10 Stay.

It’s a fun challenge open to everyone irrespective of age or ability. and will bring everyone closer together while embracing the government’s advice to stay at home.

It started on Friday (3 April) and runs for 10 days.

Can you do 10 press ups? Walk 10 times around the room? Or maybe 10 laps of the garden?

Head of fundraising Nina Gopal said: “What’s important now is that we stay connected with our supporters who are part of the Chailey family, so we have worked with our fantastic sponsors Focus Group to create this event.

“We will be challenging everyone to do 10 of something, video it and share it on their social media.

“And if they challenge their friends or work colleagues to take part too, we can really get the connection going.

“We’re looking forward to seeing just how creative people can be and, at the end of the 10 days, showcasing some of the videos to put to a public vote, with a prize for the winner.”

The Focus 10 Stay challenge will see supporters being recognised with a virtual “High 10” as opposed to a “High 5”, and young participants will be awarded a 10 out of 10 thank you certificate.

Simon Yates, head teacher of Chailey Heritage School, said: “Many of the young people who use the services at CHF are extremely vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis.

“But those who remain on site are being cared for by our dedicated specialist team and their fantastic work is continuing.

“Keeping everyone connected at this time is vital and social media is a great space for this. #stayconnected will be the key!”

The Chailey Heritage Focus 10 Stay runs until Sunday 12 April.

Go to www.chf.org.uk/Focus10Stay for more details.

The Focus 10k 2019

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities.

Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.

See also:

