Is the coronavirus lockdown driving the people of Brighton to drink?

People are leaving more glass at recycling points since pubs were closed as part of the coronavirus lockdown more than two weeks ago.

Brighton mother-of-two Lydia Ross was taken aback by the quantity of glass she spotted early yesterday (Sunday 5 April) at the recycling point in Preston Park when she went out to exercise.

She took a photo of the overspill of bottles and dubbed the image “Brighton does quarantine” on social media.

Brighton and Hove City Council said that there was a significant increase in the amount of glass at domestic recycling points across the area.

The council said: “Many residents are taking our advice and taking their glass to the recycling points.

“There was a build-up of glass at some of our recycling points which we are or have collected, including Preston Park.

“We’re keeping this under review and may increase collections from recycling points.”

High rates of staff sickness at Cityclean, the council’s waste collection service, led officials to prioritise emptying rubbish bins over recycling.

The council hopes to restart recycling collections from people’s homes in some areas this week subject to staff numbers.

The council said: “We are still prioritising communal collections and kerbside waste.

“We’re asking residents with uncollected kerbside recycling to take it to one of our many recycling points located throughout the city or wash, squash and store it at home until normal services resume.”