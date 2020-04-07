Health chiefs plead for hoists, commodes and other rehab kit

Health equipment chiefs have issued a plea for the return of hoists, commodes and other items of specialist rehab gear.

They also want mattresses back along with specialist hospital-style beds, perching stools and electric reclining chairs.

The equipment is handed out to recuperating patients by NRS Healthcare on behalf of the local NHS and Brighton and Hove City Council.

The council said: “People in Brighton and Hove who are no longer using six key items of specialist rehabilitation equipment are being asked to return them as soon as possible to help the NHS during the coronavirus crisis.

“To arrange a collection please phone NRS Healthcare on 01273 894350 or email enquiries@brightonandhove.nrs.uk.net.”

Councillor Clare Moonan, who chairs council’s Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “We need the public to support us by returning these vital pieces of equipment if they are no longer using them.

“We desperately need these items for people coming out of hospital.”

The council added: “All collection drivers will be using appropriate personal protective equipment and will follow strict social distancing measures.

“For example, some items can be left outside your front door on the day of collection.”