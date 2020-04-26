Five things you might miss about Hove

1) Well we’ll start with the obvious. It was 23 years ago today that Brighton & Hove Albion played their last match at the Goldstone Ground. A 1-0 home win against Doncaster Rovers ensured that draw against Hereford a week later was enough to survive and maintain their Football League status.

2) The Orchard Road stand – the cheap side at Hove Greyhound Stadium. The land re- claimed by The Alliance and Leicester in September 1991. Entry was just £1. A huge prefab like building with a murky cigarette smoke atmosphere. The downstairs area was at best seedy, but quite wonderful at the same time. The legendary Mercado brothers on the rails as bookmakers, amongst others. Some say Clement Freud was in the stand once. Now this area forms the Lloyds Bank carpark at City Park.

3) The Downsman Pub. Razed to the ground in 2014. It’s distinctive green roof could be seen by hikers as they made their way back down from The Dyke Railway trail. In the 70’s and 80’s its legendary side door off sales provided sustainability for many a Hangletonian.

4) Holland Road Halt. A railway station between Brighton and Hove, very near to the current Holland Road railway bridge.

Open for 51 years from 1905. It closed, mainly because hardly anyone used it. A ticket from Holland Road Halt to Rowan Halt, another halt in Hove now eradicated by time, is much sought after amongst collectors. But does exist or so they say.

5) Hove Lions carnival in Hove Park. Once graced by donkey derby’s, motorcycle stunts, but most importantly the annual appearance by the RAF Red Devils parachutists. Their plane would circle for seemingly hours and almost tease the crowd who were filled anticipation, as to whether the daredevils would jump or not. Only inclement weather ever stopped them. Although allegedly, one did once land near the Nevill Pub.