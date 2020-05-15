Mayor salutes a hundred coronavirus community champions across Brighton and Hove

More than a hundred community champions have been honoured for going above beyond the call of duty during the coronavirus crisis.

Their names were read out at the Brighton and Hove City Council Annual Council meeting yesterday (Thursday 14 May) by the outgoing mayor Alex Phillips.

Each will receive a certificate after winning praise for stepping up to support others since the start of the pandemic.

And once the lockdown restrictions have been lifted, they will be invited to an event to be thanked in person.

A number of “gold champions” were picked by a panel made up of the mayor, Chattri Memorial Group chair Davinder Dhillon, Community Works chief executive Jess Sumner and one of the Brighton and Hove Black History Group’s founders Bert Williams.

They were …

Bill Barry, who was nominated by his 19-year-old son for delivering food to people in Craven Vale, Brighton, and supporting others who are isolated and lonely.

Caroline Orsola, a full-time working mum of three, who was recognised for co-ordinating Hollingdean Mutual Aid.

Rashida Elghrissat and Sabri Ben Ameur, of the Brighton and Hove Muslim Forum, who helped to provide food and reassurance to migrant families.

Laila Rashda, from the Network of International Women, who brought Arabic-speaking women to Rashida Elghrissat and Sabri Ben Ameur for help.

Jason Roberts, who has raised money for PPE (personal protective equipment) and delivered the equipment after settking up and organising groups of volunteers while carrying on with his job as a coastguard.

Bryan Coyle, who set up the East Brighton Food Co-operative.

Demita and Elaine Harman, from My First Friends Nursery, who delivered food and Easter eggs to children in need and made sure that a disabled neighbour and a key worker working shifts had food.

Louis Dubleous, owner of Whitehawk Road greengrocers Dubleous, who started up free deliveries in his community.

Vinod and Meena Mashru and staff at Bright News Convenience Store – James, Samala, Macy and Martha – who reassured customers with a leaflet drop and started up free deliveries.

Kushma Massey, 86, who made 25 “thank you” cards for care workers despite having limited vision.

Her story brought a tear to the mayor’s eye.

Councillor Phillips said: “I am so proud that these are the types of kind-hearted caring people we have in our city.”