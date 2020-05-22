Bomb squad evacuate Brighton flats

Bomb disposal experts have been called to a block of council flats in Brighton and the people living there have been evacuated.

Neighbouring blocks were also evacuated, with at least three and as many as five blocks of flats affected late this afternoon and early this evening (Friday 22 May).

The Royal Navy Bomb Disposal experts were called in to Horton Road, in Hollingdean, by Sussex Police who put a cordon in place.

Earlier police are understood to have arrested a man at the first block that was later evacuated.

A number of people were believed to be being looked after at the Hollingdean Community Centre.

But some have gone to stay with friends and family for the time being – despite the current coronavirus restrictions.

A neighbour, who is at a friend’s home, said: “One person’s been allowed to see their mum.

“The covid threat is obviously less risky than a bomb.

“This is the first time we’ve been in someone else’s house for nine weeks.”

The incident was thought to have started at lunchtime today and was still continuing at 8pm.