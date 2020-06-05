Brighton driver arrested after cyclist dies in crash

A driver from Brighton has been arrested after a cyclist died in a crash in Poynings this morning (Friday 5 June).

The 29-year-old was driving a truck when it collided with the cyclist, a 55-year-old man from Peacehaven, in West Road.

Sussex Police asked anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

This afternoon the force said: “Officers were called to West Road at 8.50am where a truck and cyclist had collided.

“Sadly, the cyclist, a man aged 55 from Peacehaven, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

“The truck driver – a 29-year-old man from Brighton – was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been taken to custody for questioning.

“Road closures are currently in place.

“Police are appealing to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened to report online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Elmstone.”