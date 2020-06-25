Albion can hope to play weakened teams now Liverpool are crowned Premier League Champions

Brighton & Hove Albion will hope newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool will rest some of their stars when the clubs meet at the Amex next month.

Liverpool became Premier League champions on Thursday evening, without kicking a ball, as Manchester City failed to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, losing 2-1

The Seagulls play Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City in quick succession, with Norwich City sandwich in during this period.

Albion take on Manchester United at the Amex on June 30.