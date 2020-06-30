brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Manchester United record first ever win in Brighton

Posted On 30 Jun 2020 at 10:10 pm
Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Manchester United 3

Manchester United have finally won a match in Brighton and a comprehensive win it was as well.

An opener from Mason Greenwood and a goal either side of half time from Bruno Fernandes effectively killed off the match on 50 minutes.

Albion may have had one eye on what should be easier pickings on Saturday when they play Norwich City. A win could see them equal last season’s points tally with five matches left to play.

The Spearhead

Greenwood’s goal was a fine individual effort slicing though the Albion defence and beating Maty Ryan down to his right.

Fernandes first appeared to take a slight deflection off Dan Burn and Ryan may have been a little slow in getting down, again to his right.

The most promising Albion player of the first half was again Tariq Lamptey, although he was taken off at half time.

The Seagulls looked a little rejuvenated as the second half started but after several promising attacks were cut wide open by a counter-attack which saw Nemanja Matic send Greenwood away.

He clipped a superb ball which Fernandes smashed home on the volley for a 3-0 with 50 minutes played.

Leandro Trossard, who replaced Davy Propper at half time, had some chances as the game wore on, as did Neal Maupay, on for Lamptey.

Towards the end Aaron Connolly finally forced David De Gea to use his hands as he produced a good save from Albion’s young Irishman.

The Seagulls’ best moment was a quick free kick that Alexis Mac Allister played to Trossard, who fired narrowly wide, with De Gea beaten.

Next for Albion, a trip to foot-of-the-table Norwich on Saturday 4 July, where three points could create some independence in the Premier League relegation battle.

