Police ‘resolution’ team tackles 1,400 domestic abuse cases in four months

More than 1,400 people facing domestic abuse have been supported by a new “Local Resolution Team” set up in March, Sussex Police said yesterday (Friday 3 July).

The force said that the 39-strong team made appointments to deal with non-urgent cases, sometimes using video calls when conversations could not take place face to face.

Sussex Police said: “Officers discuss the incident with the caller, carry out an initial investigation and provide safeguarding advice, to leave the victim feeling safer than before.

“(They) can explore further investigative opportunities to prosecute those responsible for domestic abuse, advise on obtaining court orders to prevent further abuse and also arrange access to sources of independent advice and support.

“Part of the safeguarding advice includes referrals to independent support agencies in Sussex such as Rise, Worth Services and The Portal.”

Chief Inspector Oliver Fisher, of the force’s Public Protection Command, said: “This additional way of responding to domestic abuse, made possible by funding provided by the Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne, has been so well received by callers that it is now a permanent part of our investigation work.”

He said that the reaction from those who had used the new service had been overwhelmingly positive.

Chief Inspector Fisher said: “We aim to be in touch with the caller within 12 hours of their initial contact and the vast majority of victims are then seen, in person or online, within 48 hours of that initial contact.

“We naturally prefer to see someone face to face in private at a police station.

“However, we recognised that current restrictions for people in vulnerable categories, self-isolation, or travel, meant that some would not be able attend so we have now adopted new video conferencing technology.

“In these cases our officers obtain a safe contact number then, using very discreet and safe means, set up a video meeting with the caller

“Afterwards, the caller is guided through how to remove any trace of the video appointment from their device which is disguised in the first place to hide any links with the police.

“We have successfully used this system this to safely carry out online no less than 437 of 1440 appointments, from which further investigations can then develop.

“The system is now a permanent feature of our work.

“But it is still important to be clear that wherever there’s an emergency that’s ongoing or life is in danger, call police on 999 and we will arrange an immediate response. This new approach applies only when that is not the case.”

Chief Superintendent Steve Rayland, the force lead on public protection, said: “We have adapted to ensure we can support people at risk and find them a safe space.

“It’s really important people know that alongside these new initiatives we continue to respond to domestic abuse as normal, arresting perpetrators and protecting vulnerable people.

“No matter what is going on around us there is no excuse for domestic abuse. It simply isn’t acceptable. The police priority hasn’t changed so if you are victim of domestic abuse, I would urge you to make contact with us so that we can help.”

Mrs Bourne said: “It has been more important than ever that people who feel threatened and vulnerable have someone they can reach out to, who will listen and help them.

“I’m pleased that, following the extra investment in Sussex Police this year, they have been able to put in place these innovative, ground-breaking measures to protect victims at a time when it has been incredibly difficult for them to safely reach out for help.

“Sussex Police are really going the extra mile during this crisis to ensure that people do not feel they have to suffer in silence.”

Sussex Police added: “If you’re a victim of domestic abuse, or know someone who is, and there’s an emergency that’s ongoing or life is in danger, call police on 999.

“If you can’t talk because the perpetrator is near by, you can then press the numbers ‘55’ into your mobile phone which will alert the operator to your situation.

“The Sussex Safe Space website also provides a valuable directory of help and support from all agencies, available near you.”