PC facing gross misconduct charges over fatal crash

A police officer is facing gross misconduct charges over a fatal crash in which a pensioner died.

PC Richard Harris was behind the wheel of the police car which struck David Ormesher, 79, near the junction of Edward Street and Devonshire Place almost three years ago.

During a five-day hearing next week, he will face four allegations related to his high-speed journey through Brighton, in which he is said to have narrowly avoided two more crashes before hitting Mr Ormesher at 1am on Friday 25 August 2017.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation, which it completed in August 2018, referring it to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

However, after reviewing the case for just over a year, the CPS decided not to bring criminal charges in September 2019.

In November last year, Mr Ormesher’s family exercised their right to a Victim’s Right of Review. In April this year the review was completed by the CPS with the same result – no charge.

Next week’s hearing, which starts on Monday (13 Juy) at Sussex Police headquarters, PC Harris will answer the following allegations:

a) When responding to an emergency call, PC Harris drove through Brighton at speeds that were at all times not necessary, reasonable and/or proportionate in the circumstances, including the circumstances of the call he was responding to as they were known to him at that time.

b) PC Harris drove past an Esso garage in Brighton and the manner of his driving was not necessary, reasonable and/or proportionate in the circumstances. He narrowly avoided a collision with a vehicle turning into the garage.

c) PC Harris overtook a van and a bus and the manner of his driving was not necessary, reasonable and/or proportionate in the circumstances. He narrowly avoided a collision with a vehicle in the opposite lane.

d) PC Harris was driving at excessive speed when he saw a pedestrian and was unable to stop safely within the distance he could see to be clear. PC Harris was unable to avoid coming into contact with the pedestrian.