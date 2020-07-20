Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Newcastle United 0

Albion and Newcastle are all level and almost out of ideas already.

Both Pascal Gross and Yves Bissouma were booked for Albion which could see some half-time changes.

One of the most entertaining moments came as Newcastle’s Matt Ritchie fell over in the penalty area.

He gifted the ball to Neal Maupay, who also fell over but managed to get in a cross, from which Leandro Trossard had a chance, but Martin Dubravka saved.

Just before half-time Dwight Gayle saw a glancing header narrowly fly over Maty Ryan’s bar.

Albion are halfway to the point they need to be mathematically safe.