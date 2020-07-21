brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Labour quits and hands power to Greens in Brighton and Hove

Posted On 21 Jul 2020 at 7:46 pm
The Labour Party agreed to stand aside this evening and hand power in Brighton and Hove back to the Greens.

Labour said “Following the Green Party’s rejection of Labour’s offer of power-sharing – and since becoming the largest party on Brighton and Hove City Council with 19 Councillors to Labour’s 18 – it is only right that Labour step aside and allow the Greens to form a new administration.

“This is in the interest of democracy and in the best interests of the city.

“Labour will embrace opposition and take on the crucial role of standing up for residents and holding the new administration to account from opposition.”

The Spearhead

The party said that it was vital to put the needs of residents and businesses first, not party politics, especially during the public health crisis.

The party said “This means that what’s needed is a smooth and orderly transition, but also one that happens quickly so that there is immediate clarity about the leadership of the city.

“Labour will play their full part in handing over and supporting the new administration to get to grips with leading the council at such a difficult time for us all.”

Labour council leader Nancy Platts has asked officers to prepare a report to come to a meeting of the full council on Thursday (23 July) as the first item on the agenda.

The recommendations of the report will state that the Green group will form the administration and that the Labour group will form the official opposition, with immediate effect.

Councillor Platts said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to lead the city I love over the last year. Leading the city council is a role that requires full attention which is why I left my job to take over as council leader and I have no regrets about that.

“As a Labour administration, we should be proud of our achievements since 2015 and the manifesto that we stood on in the local elections.

“Since May 2019 we have continued to prioritise building more homes, including council homes and set up a climate assembly to achieve our goal of becoming a carbon neutral city by 2030.

Councillor Nancy Platts

“More recently we have helped steer the city through an unprecedented public health crisis and focused our efforts on economic recovery, backing our local businesses and supporting our most vulnerable residents, including children, those with disabilities and older people.

“Let’s not forget that by working in a constructive way with opposition groups, we have gained support for a corporate plan that puts Labour pledges into council policy, a City Plan that provides a blueprint for sustainable development in the city, and a progressive and balanced budget in difficult financial circumstances.

“We must now build on that work to create a fairer city with a sustainable future, and continue to serve our residents, from opposition.”

  1. Paul J Williams July 21, 2020 at 8:01 pm Reply

    Well the Greens better show some common sense and put Brighton and Hove first or I predict a council tax strike next.

    • Stains July 21, 2020 at 8:55 pm Reply

      They didn’t the last time that they had control; too much virtue-signalling to be done than to worry about the people they are supposed to represent

    • Steve July 21, 2020 at 9:08 pm Reply

      What are you talking about Paul? ‘the Greens’ you are referring to ARE the local council. so of course they are going to put B&H first, they don’t even have an option. At least TRY to form a full & proper argument or case before posting it on a public forum. And no Paul, i’m not a green voter.

  2. Skye July 21, 2020 at 8:38 pm Reply

    I am hoping greens introduce

    1. Giant recycling bins
    2. Mindfulness areas
    3. Peace areas
    4. Cycling lanes instead of parking
    5. Eco zones
    6. Education v policing

  3. Valerie July 21, 2020 at 8:38 pm Reply

    Its a poisoned chalice but good luck & Godspeed

  4. Nathan Adler July 21, 2020 at 8:49 pm Reply

    During what is sure to be a very nasty recession, residents and businesses want stability and the protection of jobs and livelihoods. If the Greens are serious about running this City they may need to pause their Carbon Neutral ambitions to get us out of the impending crisis – if they don’t god help them in three years

  5. John Dough July 21, 2020 at 9:16 pm Reply

    It’s a pity that a minority of bullies within the Labour Party who claim to be anti racists, who in reality are anything but that have had a hand in this with their campaign of spurious accusations and online bullying of decent, lifelong socialists and anti racists.

