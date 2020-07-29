Missing teenage girl found safe and well

A missing teenage girl has been found safe and well in Peacehaven, Sussex Police said.

The force issued a public appeal for help finding Nyala James on Monday (27 July).

She was reported to have gone missing the day before when she bought a train ticket for Newhaven.

Sussex Police said that she had links with Brighton, Newhaven and a few other places.

The force said: “Missing teenager, Nyala James, was found safe and well by officers in Peacehaven on Tuesday (26 July).”