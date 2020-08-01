Brighton police step up hunt for man suspected of brutal attack

Police in Brighton are stepping up their hunt for a man suspected of carrying out a brutal attack in a shop in the centre of the town.

Kaminski, of Elmore Road, Brighton, is also known as Kamil Keen.

Sussex Police said: “Police in Brighton continue to search for Kamil Kaminski, 22, who they want to interview about an assault on a man in a city centre store.

“Shortly before 8pm on Thursday 9 July the victim, aged 39, was in the Co-op, in St James’s Street, when he sustained head injuries including a fractured eye socket.

“Kaminski is described as white, 5ft 5in, of medium build with brown hair.

“He is also wanted in a separate case, for failing to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 17 July to answer charges of theft of a motor scooter, failing to stop for police, failing to comply with traffic signals and driving without a licence or insurance, all Brighton in April this year.

“It is thought he remains in the Brighton area.”

Detective Inspector Glenn Taylor said: “We continue to investigate this serious assault and want to speak to Kaminski as soon as possible.

“If you see him or know where he is, do not approach him but call us on 999 quoting serial 1354 of 09/07.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Police are also still searching for another wanted man from Brighton.

Daniel Meehan, 27, is wanted on suspicion of burgling two homes in Woodingdean in the early hours of Sunday 28 June.

Sussex Police said: “He is white, approximately 5ft 8in, of slim/athletic build and with cropped, mousey brown hair and stubble.

“He is known to have links to Woodingdean and the Albion Hill area of Brighton and is thought to still be frequenting these areas.

“Anyone who sees him, or who has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 192 of 28/06.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”