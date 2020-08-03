Previous Story
Brighton man charged with raping another man
Posted On 03 Aug 2020 at 5:04 pm
A Brighton man has been charged with raping another man on the beach at the weekend.
He was due before a court today as the police issued a public appeal for information about what happened.
Sussex Police said today (Monday 3 August): “Police investigating a report of a rape in Brighton have charged a man.
“Officers were called to Brighton beach at 5am on Saturday (1 August) and arrested a suspect.
“The victim – a 25-year-old man – is receiving support from specially trained officers.
“Aynul Hoque, 31, of New England Road, in Brighton, has been charged with rape and remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (3 August).
“Anyone with information can report online or call 101, quoting Operation Chesterton.”