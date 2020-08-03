Brighton man charged with raping another man

A Brighton man has been charged with raping another man on the beach at the weekend.

He was due before a court today as the police issued a public appeal for information about what happened.

Sussex Police said today (Monday 3 August): “Police investigating a report of a rape in Brighton have charged a man.

“Officers were called to Brighton beach at 5am on Saturday (1 August) and arrested a suspect.

“The victim – a 25-year-old man – is receiving support from specially trained officers.

“Aynul Hoque, 31, of New England Road, in Brighton, has been charged with rape and remanded in custody to appear before ​Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (3 August).

“Anyone with information can report online or call 101, quoting Operation Chesterton.”