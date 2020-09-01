Hove web designer helps firms tackle covid constraints
A Hove web designer has been helping businesses adapt to the constraints of the coronavirus lockdown.
The founder of Curious Fish Websites, David Harper, was given food for thought when his favourite Italian – like all other restaurants, bars and pubs in the country – had to close its doors in March.
He found that he could only order food from Amici, in Blatchington Road, Hove, through one of the big delivery services – not direct.
So he spoke to the owner Nema and created a dedicated website where diners could order directly.
It meant customers knew that their meal came from Amici – rather than a “dark kitchen” – and the restaurant received all the takings rather than paying a cut to a third party.
Amici is open again now, its new website is ranked top of the first page on Google and deliveries are a key ingredient in its recipe for recovery from the covid-19 pandemic.
David, who has over 20 years experience in IT, said: “I am committed to helping small businesses access the online marketplace in a pain-free partnership.
“I can ensure you gain the proper Google presence and help you drive business to your site.
“Having often found myself frustrated by badly designed internet products that leave you feeling annoyed and disempowered, I have taken a vow to make everything I do and build as clear, simple and straightforward as possible
“And I will talk to you like a human being and not hide behind silly technical phrases.”
His services include
- Designing, building and hosting new websites – from first thoughts to a fully fledged online presence
- Updating and rejuvenating old sites – refreshing them and making them more secure and “Google friendly”
- Enabling ecommerce – online shops with shopping carts and online payment through debit and credit cards and PayPal
- Search engine optimisation – get found on Google
- Logo design – or visual style as and when needed
David said: “I offer a one-stop-shop. It’s affordable, bespoke and comprehensive.”
Although based locally, his customers come from around the country, including Cambridge electricians ElectriCam, CS Drainage Solutions, from Hove, and Wivenhoe Kitchen, which delivers vegetarian and vegan food in Essex.
Chris Saunders, of CS Drainage Solutions, said: “I couldn’t be happier with the service received from Curious Fish Websites.
“David has been great, getting to know me and effortlessly gaining knowledge of my trade to be able to build a website for my company.
“He gave me advice and options each step of the build. I felt reassured and confident with what the final outcome would be. Definitely recommend.”
David helped another business adapt during the coronavirus crisis – The Retreats, which offers beauty and wellness treatments in Barton, Cambridgeshire.
The Retreats’ owner Anastasia said: “I worked with David at Curious Fish during covid. He helped me set up my online shop.
“He was very helpful and completed the task when he said he would. Highly recommend. Will carry on using for future projects.”
