Man due in court after armed police storm flat in Brighton

A Brighton man was due to appear in court today after armed police stormed a flat in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Sussex Police said: “A man has been charged following an incident in Brighton.

“Police were called by ambulance to a report of a man making threats with a knife inside a property in Roedale Court, Upper Hollingdean Road, Brighton, at 11.55pm on Monday (31 August).

“Armed and specialist officers attended to secure the building and bring paramedics to safety.

“Officers safely detained the suspect.

“No injuries were reported.

“Monju Miah, 33, of Roedale Court, in Upper Hollingdean Road, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker, affray and sending a communication conveying a threatening message.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (2 September).

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can report online or call 101, quoting Operation Chervil.”