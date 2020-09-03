Previous Story
Missing Brighton man found safe
Posted On 03 Sep 2020 at 8:19 pm
A man who went missing from his Brighton home a week ago has been found safe, Sussex Police said this evening (Thursday 3 September).
The force said: “Karolis Zvirblis, 28, who had been missing from Brighton since (Thursday) 27 August, has now been found and is safe.”
Police issued a public appeal for help to find Mr Zvirblis on Sunday (30 August).
They said that they were concerned for his welfare.
And they added: “It is out of character for Karolis not to be in regular contact with his family.”