Missing Brighton man found safe

A man who went missing from his Brighton home a week ago has been found safe, Sussex Police said this evening (Thursday 3 September).

The force said: “Karolis Zvirblis, 28, who had been missing from Brighton since (Thursday) 27 August, has now been found and is safe.”

Police issued a public appeal for help to find Mr Zvirblis on Sunday (30 August).

They said that they were concerned for his welfare.

And they added: “It is out of character for Karolis not to be in regular contact with his family.”